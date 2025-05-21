SA delegation to US presents united front against Trump ambush
SA’s White House delegation has pushed back against white genocide claims by President Donald Trump
21 May 2025 - 21:46
UPDATED 21 May 2025 - 23:38
SA’s delegation to the US, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, presented a united front during a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly ambushed the South Africans with unsubstantiated claims of “white genocide” in the country.
The exchange began on a cordial note with Trump praising SA golfers, while Ramaphosa highlighted trade and critical minerals...
