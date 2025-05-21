Retail trade sales prove resilient despite consumer caution
Clothing, footwear and accessories helped lift overall figures
21 May 2025 - 14:31
The retail sector has continued to show signs of resilience despite ongoing economic strain on households and inflationary pressures.
In March, retail trade sales rose 2.8%, with sales up compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to health and beauty as well as fashion retailers who emerged as pockets of strength, Stats SA said in its retail sales data released on Wednesday...
