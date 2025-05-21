Opposition parties slam budget as punishing the poor
‘We need to focus on bringing in investments into the economy and create jobs,’ MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela
21 May 2025 - 17:05
Opposition party leaders have slammed the budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana as “punishing the poor” and being thin on details that would spur a struggling economy.
Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson of the official opposition uMkhonto weSizwe party, criticised the increase in the fuel levy, saying the budget gave relief to the rich. ..
