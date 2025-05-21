Government digs deeper to claw back R37.5bn in waste
Minister outlines new budget process to close underperforming programmes and achieve greater efficiency
21 May 2025 - 14:02
The government plans to close programmes it has identified as low priority or low performing from next year as part of widespread spending cuts aimed at enhancing fiscal discipline amid declining revenue and stagnant growth.
The government also plans to introduce additional requirements for infrastructure programmes and projects that are planned, procured, contracted and implemented in provinces and municipalities, and to begin a process of verifying “ghost workers” on the government’s payroll...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.