Fiscal slippage but path ‘still on track’
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the national budget on Wednesday afternoon
21 May 2025 - 14:04
The Treasury has largely managed to maintain its fiscal consolidation course in its latest budget, despite renouncing a one percentage point VAT increase over two years in the face of political party opposition and a court challenge.
This is despite the May budget — tabled on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana — signalling slippage in gross debt to GDP over the next three years, compared to the March budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.