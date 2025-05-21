City recognises bylaw transgressions after four children die in Mayfair fire

Four children lost their lives in a house fire in Mayfair on Monday. Picture: JOBURG EMS
Overcrowding and an influx of people in Mayfair, Johannesburg, often leading to widespread unauthorised building extensions and the proliferation of back rooms, have been major challenges in the area for the past few years.
This is according to ward councillor Rickey Nair, who has spent most of his term trying to get the city to address the issues of slum landlords and overcrowding in his ward.
The death of four toddlers in a house fire in Mayfair on Monday has shone a light on the human settlement challenges in the area. Nair said the deaths could have been avoided.
“What happens in the slum houses and overcrowded houses is a lot of people are living in one house with one bathroom and toilet,” he said.
He said the house might have the normal number of electricity plug points, but, because there were many back rooms in one property, residents connected extension cords to their rooms from the plug points.
“They use hotplates as a stove-heater and this has led to fires in the ward. Emergency services are aware of this, the department of planning is aware of this, but nobody does anything. We are a reactive society.
“This is not the first time in my ward. We wait for something to happen and then we react. We haven’t learnt from the Usindiso fire in the CBD. Overcrowding is the main problem.”
Nair said if a back room caught alight, it would quickly spread to other rooms.
Many residents were selling their properties, he said.
“You can’t call it a room. You can barely get a bed in. People live on mattresses, and they could have ignited the fire.”
Many foreign nationals were also exploited as they moved into the suburbs looking for work in surrounding areas, he said.
“We have a nice social cohesion here. Most foreign nationals come here because they have their families or friends around, and it is close to places such as Dragon City and China Mall, which seem to be key employers.”
The City of Johannesburg said it was deeply saddened by the deaths of the children. In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the city said it recognised the challenges in the Mayfair area, notably the proliferation of bylaw transgressions that had compromised safety and urban planning standards.
It said the area had experienced widespread unauthorised building extensions, a proliferation of back rooms and overcrowding.
“The issues are compounded by tenants who co-lease and co-rent, resulting in densely populated homes with many back rooms and residents living under one roof,” it said. “Such conditions often lead to illegal electrical connections, including residents illegally tapping into city infrastructure, further increasing the risk of fire and other hazards.”
However, the city disputed claims alleging it had failed to address complaints made by residents and local committee members and insisted they were unfounded.
“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has undertaken bylaw enforcement activities in Mayfair, including efforts to address illegal business operations and unregulated trading activities. Despite the efforts, the persistent challenges have remained due to the complex and widespread nature of the infractions.”
“In light of the recent tragedy, the City of Johannesburg is committed to strengthening its response. As a proactive measure, a comprehensive multidepartmental operation will be undertaken to address all bylaw transgressions within Mayfair.
“The operation will focus on building control regulations, illegal electrical connections, zoning infractions and related legislations. The aim is to improve safety, uphold urban planning standards and prevent future tragedies.”
