Blank guns under fire by the state after being linked to crime
SA weighs ban on imports of blank guns originally intended for legitimate uses in training and as movie props
21 May 2025 - 05:00
In a move that could hobble the film industry, the government is considering a blanket ban on the importation of blank guns, which it says are driving up criminal activities, particularly in the Western Cape.
Another option put on the table is for the International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) to regulate the importation of blank guns through a permit system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.