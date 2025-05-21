AfriForum goes to court over land expropriation act
The group says certain sections and provisions of the act contain ‘inherent contradictions’ and so the court should declare the act unconstitutional
21 May 2025 - 11:19
Afrikaner rights group AfriForum has launched a court bid to have the land expropriation act declared unconstitutional, and has described it as a “real threat” to private property rights in the country.
AfriForum said the legislation contained “serious flaws”, and wanted the North Gauteng High Court to declare it unlawful. ..
