President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the US for a working visit that will focus on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations between SA and the US. Picture: X/@PRESIDENCYZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Washington DC on Monday afternoon for his working visit to the US, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump.
Ramaphosa’s visit follows the first wave of Afrikaner “refugees” migrating to the US after an executive order by Trump to house the minority group, claiming government persecution.
In a statement, the presidency said the purpose of the visit was to reset and revitalise bilateral relations between SA and the US. Ramaphosa’s office said the visit would focus specifically on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations.
According to the presidency, Ramaphosa will meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa is accompanied by:
Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations and co-operation;
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency;
Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry competition;
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit
The president is expected to meet Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Washington DC on Monday afternoon for his working visit to the US, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump.
Ramaphosa’s visit follows the first wave of Afrikaner “refugees” migrating to the US after an executive order by Trump to house the minority group, claiming government persecution.
In a statement, the presidency said the purpose of the visit was to reset and revitalise bilateral relations between SA and the US. Ramaphosa’s office said the visit would focus specifically on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations.
According to the presidency, Ramaphosa will meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa is accompanied by:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.