SA’s poor record on pesticides regulation in the spotlight
SA allows the use of 192 highly hazardous pesticides
20 May 2025 - 15:31
The cabinet will soon decide on a recommendation on the regulation and possible banning of the harmful pesticide Turbefos, which caused the death of six Sowetan children last year, agriculture department director-general Mooketsa Ramasodi told MPs Tuesday.
Turbefos, which is widely used in the agricultural sector, is banned in Europe and local civil society organisations are calling for this to happen in SA as well because of its danger to human health. ..
