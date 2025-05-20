Ramaphosa vows to safeguard SA’s sovereignty in Trump talks
SA president hopes to negotiate a good trade deal, investment promotion and stronger relations with the US
20 May 2025 - 18:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA’s sovereignty will be safeguarded as the government considers reported proposals to exempt Elon Musk’s Starlink from BEE requirements.
The exemptions, which have not been agreed to by the SA government, would see Starlink operate within the country without adhering to the 30% historically disadvantaged ownership requirement that SpaceX [Starlink’s parent company] would be obliged to comply with were it to invest in SA. ..
