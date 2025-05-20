Overhaul of mining law gazetted for comment
Mineral & petroleum resources minister says the draft bill deals with issues raised over several years
20 May 2025 - 17:19
A 108-page draft Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Bill gazetted on Tuesday by minerals & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe proposes to fundamentally overhaul the regulation of the industry, which has long complained about the bureaucratic hurdles that have to be overcome to operate.
The much-anticipated draft bill was approved by the cabinet last week together with the critical minerals and metals strategy, both of which Mantashe said at the media briefing marked a milestone. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.