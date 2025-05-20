Open Secrets goes to court over Prasa state capture era crimes
The NPO has filed a court application to review the conduct of the Hawks and the NPA for ‘prolonged inaction’ in the corruption investigation
20 May 2025 - 10:32
A nonprofit organisation (NPO) exposing economic crimes has filed a court application to review the conduct of the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for “prolonged inaction” in the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) corruption investigation dating back to the state capture era.
Open Secrets exposes and builds accountability for private sector economic crimes through investigative research, advocacy and the law. ..
