Weather service warns two cold fronts are on the way

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC says disaster management teams are on high alert

19 May 2025 - 07:58
by Mfundo Mkhize
Cold weather and high winds are forecast. Picture: SAWS
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi says disaster management teams are on high alert as bad weather is expected to affect parts of the country this week.

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), two cold fronts will bring challenging weather conditions to large parts of the country, with cooler temperatures expected.

“High-lying areas in KwaZulu-Natal may experience snowfall on Wednesday as a result,” said Buthelezi.

In response to the forecasts, Buthelezi has placed disaster management teams on high alert.

“The teams are in communication with weather authorities and will continue to closely monitor the developing weather system.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our priority,” said Buthelezi.

“Our disaster management teams are prepared to respond effectively should any weather-related incidents occur.”

He encouraged residents to pay close attention to weather warnings and updates as they were issued by the relevant authorities.

“Taking proactive measures can significantly reduce the potential impact of the cold front.”

