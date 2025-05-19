Transnet unfazed by Moody’s dire cash warning
The ratings agency raises the prospect of the company running out of cash in three months
19 May 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 19 May 2025 - 23:19
Transnet has projected confidence in its ability to raise funding and meet its upcoming debt obligations, brushing aside a dire warning by Moody’s Ratings that the freight and rail group is set to run out of cash in three months’ time.
“Transnet remains confident that it will — in line with its funding plan — be in a position to approach the market to raise the required funding to meet its operational requirements and debt obligations for the rest of the year,” it said...
