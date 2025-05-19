Smooth sailing expected for Budget 3.0
Finance minister consulted GNU partners before successfully presenting the ‘broad strokes’ to cabinet last week, sources say
19 May 2025 - 05:00
It is expected to be smooth sailing as finance minister Enoch Godongwana returns to parliament on Wednesday for a third try at passing the budget, after disputes with coalition partners over plans to increase VAT scuppered two previous attempts.
Cabinet ministers and a senior government official told Business Day that Godongwana this time “took the bull by the horns” and individually consulted government of national unity (GNU) partners before successfully presenting the “broad strokes” to the cabinet last week...
