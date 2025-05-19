SIU gets green light to probe state IT agency and Bushbuckridge municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the Bushbuckridge local municipality in Mpumalanga.
The SIU said the investigation at Sita would focus on the procurement of “a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services”.
The unit would assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or whether it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure.
“Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” it said.
The period to be investigated spans July 13 2017 to May 16 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this time frame.
The SIU will also probe allegations of serious maladministration and unlawful conduct in the Bushbuckridge municipality. It will focus on the procurement and contracting for the Lillydale phase 1 project, specifically a contract involving the paving of streets in the municipal area.
It will deal with allegations over the fairness, competitiveness, transparency, equity and cost-effectiveness of the procurement process, and examine whether the procurement process violated any applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines or municipal policies.
The conduct of municipal officials, employees, suppliers and service providers will be scrutinised to determine whether it resulted in financial losses for the municipality or the state. The proclamation covers conduct between January 1 2018 and May 16 2025.
“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.”
