SIU gets green light to probe state IT agency and Bushbuckridge municipality

Both to be scrutinised for irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure

19 May 2025 - 18:36
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the Bushbuckridge local municipality in Mpumalanga.

The SIU said the investigation at Sita would focus on the procurement of “a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services”.

The unit would assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or whether it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure.

“Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” it said.

The period to be investigated spans July 13 2017 to May 16 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this time frame.

The SIU will also probe allegations of serious maladministration and unlawful conduct in the Bushbuckridge municipality. It will focus on the procurement and contracting for the Lillydale phase 1 project, specifically a contract involving the paving of streets in the municipal area.

It will deal with allegations over the fairness, competitiveness, transparency, equity and cost-effectiveness of the procurement process, and examine whether the procurement process violated any applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines or municipal policies.

The conduct of municipal officials, employees, suppliers and service providers will be scrutinised to determine whether it resulted in financial losses for the municipality or the state. The proclamation covers conduct between January 1 2018 and May 16 2025.

“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.”

AG tells lotteries commission to implement proper controls on grants

Auditor-general says the National Lotteries Commission must ensure grants are allocated appropriately and in compliance with guidelines
National
6 days ago

SIU investigates lawyers involved in duplicate RAF payment scheme

Road Accident Fund COO Leonard Lekgetho says investigation involves 102 law firms
National
2 weeks ago

SIU to investigate Outa roadworthy corruption report

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has made the report available to the public to increase pressure on authorities to take action
Life
1 month ago

High court sets aside R8bn contract for 233 diesel locomotives

Annulment of first of four locomotive contracts represents ‘pivotal advance’ in efforts to combat state capture, say SIU and Transnet
National
1 month ago

RAF head Letsoalo will show bank statements to SIU as part of probe

Collins Letsoalo says he is not corrupt and will not be found wanting in the final outcome of the SIU probe
National
1 month ago
