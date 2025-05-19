SA seeks agricultural trade deal with the US, Steenhuisen says
Agriculture minister is part of the SA government's delegation to the US this week
19 May 2025 - 12:29
SA would like to secure a bilateral trade deal in the agricultural sector with the US during Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump’s meeting this week.
The US accounts for 4% of SA’s agricultural exports, totalling $13.7bn in 2024, according to data from the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA. However, the now-paused tariffs imposed by the US on SA goods, which effectively nullify SA’s preferential access to US markets under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), have affected trade within the sector...
