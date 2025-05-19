Moody’s puts Transnet on notice
The ratings agency raises the prospect of the company running out of cash in three months
19 May 2025 - 05:00
Transnet’s poor financial position continues to cause angst in financial markets, with ratings agency Moody’s last week putting the freight rail major on review for a downgrade — joining S&P Global, which has also put the state-owned group on credit watch.
Moody’s has warned that the company might run out of cash in the next three months. This view adds pressure on the government to provide further support to the entity that is at the heart of SA’s economy...
