After a decade of auto trade surpluses, the battle is beginning for SA
The government has belatedly offered incentives to encourage carmakers to switch to EV tech, but will this happen fast enough to avoid the full or partial loss of export deals?
19 May 2025 - 14:53
US President Donald Trump may not like it but SA has been pretty successful at trading in motor vehicles and assembly-line components.
Admittedly, the country represents a tiny fraction of the global motor industry — 0.65% of total production, to be precise — but a R42.8bn trade surplus is not to be sneezed at. In 2024, the local industry exported R268.8bn of goods and imported R226bn...
