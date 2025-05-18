National

SA deports Nigerian preacher Timothy Omotoso

Controversial televangelist left SA on Sunday after protracted legal fight

18 May 2025 - 18:07
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

SA authorities on Sunday deported controversial Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso.

The head of the Jesus Dominion International Church, who was recently acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges, flew from Durban to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, where he was escorted to his flight back to Nigeria by home affairs department and police officials.

The process to have the 66-year-old deported started after his rearrest in East London last week, when the home affairs department rejected his application to have its decision to declare him a prohibited person overturned.

It is believed he voluntarily agreed to be deported.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, were found not guilty on 32 charges including rape and human trafficking in the high court in Gqeberha on April 2. The legal saga has lasted nearly eight years. 

The case was marred by the National Prosecuting Authority’s mismanagement of witnesses and evidence. Judge Irma Schoeman ruled that while she might subjectively believe the complainants, the state had presented nothing to disprove the account presented by the accused.

The Herald

NPA to appeal acquittal of Nigerian preacher Omotoso and two others

Scope of probe has been extended to include both prosecution teams, National Prosecuting Authority says
National
4 days ago

Sibanye sends SOS to NPA over illegal mining

Company calls for legislation to deter unlicenced miners and regulate the artisanal sector
Companies
2 weeks ago

SIU investigates lawyers involved in duplicate RAF payment scheme

Road Accident Fund COO Leonard Lekgetho says investigation involves 102 law firms
National
2 weeks ago

Ace Magashule paid R10m after R255m asbestos tender award, court hears

Former Free State premier pleads not guilty to charges of corruption regarding roofing removal project
National
1 month ago

State capture convictions will rise, says Batohi

NPA is working with its partners to ensure prosecutions, says national director of public prosecutions
National
2 months ago
