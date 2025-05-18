SA deports Nigerian preacher Timothy Omotoso

SA authorities on Sunday deported controversial Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso.
The head of the Jesus Dominion International Church, who was recently acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges, flew from Durban to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, where he was escorted to his flight back to Nigeria by home affairs department and police officials.
The process to have the 66-year-old deported started after his rearrest in East London last week, when the home affairs department rejected his application to have its decision to declare him a prohibited person overturned.
It is believed he voluntarily agreed to be deported.
Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, were found not guilty on 32 charges including rape and human trafficking in the high court in Gqeberha on April 2. The legal saga has lasted nearly eight years.
The case was marred by the National Prosecuting Authority’s mismanagement of witnesses and evidence. Judge Irma Schoeman ruled that while she might subjectively believe the complainants, the state had presented nothing to disprove the account presented by the accused.
