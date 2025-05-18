National

Inside sugar industry’s sweet competition deal

An exemption granted by trade industry & competition minister Parks Tau will allow collaboration in the industry

18 May 2025 - 17:21
by Kabelo Khumalo

SA’s embattled sugar industry has received a reprieve from trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau, who is rapidly reshaping a competition regime often accused of stifling investments.

The minister has acceded to the block competition exemption requested by the sugar industry for it to implement phase two of the sector’s master plan...

