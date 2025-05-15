US instructs agencies to halt G20 work with SA, says Washington post
US President Donald Trump has threatened not to attend the G20 leaders summit scheduled for November in Johannesburg
15 May 2025 - 12:00
Ahead of president Cyril Ramaphosa’s working visit to the US, the White House National Security Council has banned US agencies from all work regarding the G20 in SA, according to a report by The Washington Post (https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2025/05/14/white-house-g20-boycott-talks/).
The move follows repeated threats by US President Donald Trump, most recently on Monday, to not attend the G20 leaders summit scheduled for November in Johannesburg, citing misinformation about a “white genocide” in SA...
