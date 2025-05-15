National

SANDF union urges returning DRC soldiers to discuss pay dispute

Soldiers say they haven’t been paid in full and have threatened to take action

15 May 2025 - 22:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The SA Natiopnal Defence Union says it will not tolerate unlawful protests by members. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day
The SA Natiopnal Defence Union says it will not tolerate unlawful protests by members. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) has expressed concern that some SANDF members deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are threatening unlawful action to protest about allowances due to them.

The union said it had received several complaints from members who were part of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission to the DRC.

The SANDF has acknowledged the complaints and undertaken to investigate disparities in payments, it added. 

“It is with concern that Sandu has noted certain individuals deployed in the DRC threatening on social media unlawful actions to protest the issue.”

The union acknowledged the concerns of the soldiers and assured all involved that the necessary legal means were available to address their concerns.

“Under no circumstances will Sandu support any unlawful action to protest/raise payment concerns.”

The union urged members to register their concerns via email  to act in a legal and orderly way.

The DA said it has written to defence minister Angie Motshekga, requesting a detailed breakdown of the Sadc-funded allowances for troops, including how the payments are structured and where the remaining funds are being held.

The party said it was concerning that soldiers deployed to the DRC were reportedly receiving R34,000 a month, despite Sadc allocating R108,000 per soldier.

“This discrepancy raises serious questions about transparency and accountability. The SA government separately budgeted R5bn for the mission — funds meant to cover operational costs, including troop allowances,” it said.

Motshekga must explain whether the remainder was being redirected, withheld, or had “simply vanished into a black hole of defence accounting”, the DA added.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: A colossal failure of a mission

After years of lacklustre efforts and loss of life in DRC, there is no replacement for old-fashioned democracy
Opinion
1 week ago

DRC exit paves the way for mediation, says SANDF chief

SA troops, deployed alongside partner forces from Tanzania and Malawi, in phased withdrawal
National
1 week ago

SA troops and allies finally leaving DRC

Soldiers from Malawi, Tanzania and SA are withdrawing from bases in Goma and Sake with all equipment
National
2 weeks ago

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Failed DRC mission — what now?

Focus needs to be on issues such as border security, maintaining a core strike force and rebuilding the SANDF
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Stripping civil servants of medical scheme ...
National / Health
2.
Ramaphosa to dangle gas trade deals at meeting ...
National
3.
Sparks fly as Ramokgopa cracks whip over Eskom ...
National
4.
State plans amendments to tighten broad-based BEE ...
National
5.
Company registered as sushi shop lands lucrative ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.