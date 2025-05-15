SANDF union urges returning DRC soldiers to discuss pay dispute

The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) has expressed concern that some SANDF members deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are threatening unlawful action to protest about allowances due to them.

The union said it had received several complaints from members who were part of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission to the DRC.

The SANDF has acknowledged the complaints and undertaken to investigate disparities in payments, it added.

“It is with concern that Sandu has noted certain individuals deployed in the DRC threatening on social media unlawful actions to protest the issue.”

The union acknowledged the concerns of the soldiers and assured all involved that the necessary legal means were available to address their concerns.

“Under no circumstances will Sandu support any unlawful action to protest/raise payment concerns.”

The union urged members to register their concerns via email to act in a legal and orderly way.

The DA said it has written to defence minister Angie Motshekga, requesting a detailed breakdown of the Sadc-funded allowances for troops, including how the payments are structured and where the remaining funds are being held.

The party said it was concerning that soldiers deployed to the DRC were reportedly receiving R34,000 a month, despite Sadc allocating R108,000 per soldier.

“This discrepancy raises serious questions about transparency and accountability. The SA government separately budgeted R5bn for the mission — funds meant to cover operational costs, including troop allowances,” it said.

Motshekga must explain whether the remainder was being redirected, withheld, or had “simply vanished into a black hole of defence accounting”, the DA added.

