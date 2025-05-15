Police ministry says some security firms are selling illegal guns

The recently promulgated regulations on the use of firearms in the private security industry were not meant to cripple it but to control the management and movement of firearms, deputy police minister Cassel Mathale said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Mathale was replying to a question by police committee chair Ian Cameron (DA), who wanted to know whether the draft regulations under the Private Security Industry Regulation Act were not an overreaction, which could hinder the legitimate operations of compliant security providers rather than address the actual sources of firearm misuse.
Mathale was adamant the draft regulations did not constitute regulatory overreach but were a response to widespread vulnerabilities in the control of firearms. They would not hinder the role of the private security industry in performing its public safety role.
“The industry reported more than 1,600 firearms lost or stolen between 2023 and 2024, reflecting critical lapses in accountability and internal control systems,” Mathale said. That eroded public confidence in the industry.
“The regulations aim to enhance traceability, ensure uniform standards of compliance and address gaps that allow firearms to be diverted into criminal hands. By introducing stricter licensing, training and audit requirements, the regulatory framework will strengthen oversight, deter misuse and promote a culture of lawful firearm stewardship.
“These amendments seek to regulate the issuing, possession and the use of firearms in the private security industry. There have been notable incidences of security companies being involved in criminal activities.”
He cited the example of a security company selling firearms that were falsely reported as stolen which carried the danger of placing firearms in unregulated hands. Another Cape Town security company was found in possession of 42 firearms, 34 pistols and eight shotguns that were licensed to a different company based in Centurion.
Critics of the proposed regulations argue that they will disarm the private security industry, which employs about 580,000 people. However, there has been recognition of the major problem of the supply of illegal firearms, with one of the sources of supply being private security companies linked to criminals.
According to the draft amendments, security companies using firearms to render security services must install “a tracking device in every firearm to track possession and use of such firearms as part of the reporting procedures”.
The proposed regulations bar security guards from using “prohibited weapons” such as tasers, teargas, water cannon, sponge grenades, rubber/plastic bullets “and any other weapon that may harm civilians”.
Security guards also would be prohibited from using a weapon during assemblies, demonstrations or protests, meetings or any other incidents classified as crowd management unless the use of such weapons were authorised and permitted in terms of the law.
Security service providers would further not be allowed to carry firearms at taxi ranks, cemeteries, stadiums, shopping malls, churches, restaurants, parks, hospitals, public and private schools or similar facilities.
