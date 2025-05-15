National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 16

Irish economist David McWilliams talks about his book ‘Money: A Story of Humanity’

15 May 2025 - 09:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

“Economics is not about equations; it’s about people,” says Irish economist David McWilliams, who is talking about his new book Money: A Story of Humanity at the Franschhoek Literary Festival this weekend.

We make thousands of decisions a day — some of the biggest are centred on humanity’s most important invention: money. This week, Bruce Whitfield talks to McWilliams about how to make better decisions about money, our greatest, yet most divisive, invention so far.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.

BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

Episode 10: With Mark Purdy

Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein

Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh

Episode 13: With Sara Collins

Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine

Episode 15: How Warren Buffett makes decisions 

PODCAST | Disrupting SA’s removal services

Chante Venter, founder and CEO of Wise Move, joins Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
20 hours ago

PODCAST | Unpacking the commerce media trend

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO of Flow
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST: Wine grape forecast part of a significant recovery for agriculture

With the quantity of wine grapes up 11%, their high quality is even more pleasing
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stripping civil servants of medical scheme ...
National / Health
2.
Ramaphosa to dangle gas trade deals at meeting ...
National
3.
State plans amendments to tighten broad-based BEE ...
National
4.
Sparks fly as Ramokgopa cracks whip over Eskom ...
National
5.
Company registered as sushi shop lands lucrative ...
National

Related Articles

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14

National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14

National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 13

National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 12

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.