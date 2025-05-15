“Economics is not about equations; it’s about people,” says Irish economist David McWilliams, who is talking about his new book Money: A Story of Humanity at the Franschhoek Literary Festival this weekend.
We make thousands of decisions a day — some of the biggest are centred on humanity’s most important invention: money. This week, Bruce Whitfield talks to McWilliams about how to make better decisions about money, our greatest, yet most divisive, invention so far.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 16
Irish economist David McWilliams talks about his book ‘Money: A Story of Humanity’
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
Episode 7: Best of season 1
Episode 8: With Colin Ingram
Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey
Episode 10: With Mark Purdy
Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein
Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh
Episode 13: With Sara Collins
Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine
Episode 15: How Warren Buffett makes decisions
