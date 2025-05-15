Plans for private sector participation in passenger rail gain pace
Transport minister Barbara Creecy says requests for information and proposals will be issued this year
15 May 2025 - 11:38
The department of transport plans to issue a request for information (RFI) for private sector participation in the passenger rail network in June, minister Barbara Creecy has announced.
This would be used by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to issue a request for proposals in October and would include areas such as signalling, depots and rolling stock as well as high-speed rail corridors, the minister said in a speech at the Rand Merchant Bank Think Summit. ..
