PGM uncertainty weighs on mining output
Seasonally adjusted mining output shrank 4.5% in the first quarter, causing a 10% drop in mineral sales
15 May 2025 - 12:59
The mining sector is expected to contract meaningfully from SA’s first-quarter economic growth, due to three consecutive months of declining mineral production.
According to the latest Stats SA data, seasonally adjusted mining production shrank 4.5% in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.