National

‘Negligent’ doctors could have moved faster and saved Chief Luthuli, inquest hears

Pathologist tells court that a swift transfer to King Edward VII in Durban might have spared Luthuli’s life

15 May 2025 - 19:14
by Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
KZN chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele testifying at the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli. Picture: MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
KZN chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele testifying at the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli. Picture: MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of doctors who attended to Luthuli at Stanger Hospital in 1967.

Testifying in the Pietermaritzburg high court, KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Sibusiso Ntsele told the inquest that if the doctors had moved swiftly to transfer him to King Edward VII hospital in Durban, his life could possibly have been saved.

Ntsele said doctors at Stanger Hospital did not do enough to save Luthuli’s life. He said the hospital had ample time to transfer him to King Edward but did not.

“Luthuli was at Stanger Hospital for almost three hours before he died, so if the hospital management had moved swiftly to transfer him to a competent or well-resourced hospital like King Edward, maybe his life could have been saved,” he said.

Prosecutor Annah Chuene said it seemed as if there was deliberate negligence on the part of doctors from Stanger Hospital not to do their best to save Luthuli’s life. Ntsele said she could not say it was deliberate but he would rather say it was gross negligence.

Chuene said it was futile for Stanger Hospital management to call a neurologist from Durban to attend to Luthuli.

“The neurologist was not going to help because Stanger Hospital does not have relevant equipment used by neurologists, what would help was to transfer Luthuli to a competent hospital on time,” said Chuene.

She said there was evidence before the inquest, by one of Luthuli’s relatives, that they received information their father had been transferred to King Edward on the fateful day of July 21 1967.

“One of Luthuli’s daughters went to King Edward Hospital after they got the information that he was admitted there, but only to be told he was at Stanger. That suggests there was a plan to transfer him but someone at Stanger Hospital for some strange reason interfered,” she said.

Ntsele said it might be true that someone at Stanger Hospital refused to allow Luthuli to be transferred so that he would not receive help and would die.

There was evidence before the court that Luthuli had a gash towards the back of his head and that the wound was not bandaged.

Chuene said it was also strange for Dr Mary Gregersen from Stanger Hospital, who was also a superintendent, to attend to Luthuli while there were attending doctors including a district surgeon, Dr G Misra.

The inquest was adjourned to Monday.

TimesLIVE

Luthuli postmortem was of poor quality, says pathologist

Lack of numerous details in report raises concerns about its credibility, says KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Sibusiso Ntsele
National
23 hours ago

Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train, says investigator

Train driver ‘interfered with crime scene’ by moving body from railway track
National
2 days ago

Expert says evidence in death of Luthuli was fabricated

From the driver being called to identify a body to the ‘victim’ not hearing a loud train whistle, things ‘don’t add up’
National
6 days ago

Luthuli inquest adjourned after witness breaks down

Mohomed Manjoo was a clerk at the hospital where the late ANC leader was admitted after he was found injured on a railway line
National
2 weeks ago

ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli’s death

KwaZulu-Natal ANC says allegations are unfortunate and regrettable, but ‘stem from a deep-seated hurt of losing one’s grandfather’
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Stripping civil servants of medical scheme ...
National / Health
2.
Ramaphosa to dangle gas trade deals at meeting ...
National
3.
Sparks fly as Ramokgopa cracks whip over Eskom ...
National
4.
State plans amendments to tighten broad-based BEE ...
National
5.
Company registered as sushi shop lands lucrative ...
National

Related Articles

Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train, says investigator

National

Luthuli inquest adjourned after witness breaks down

National

Luthuli inquest told ANC and apartheid leaders agreed not to prosecute ...

National

ANC was not told of ‘assassination’ attempt on Paul Mashatile, says Fikile ...

National

Luthuli was killed by apartheid regime, ANC’s Jeff Radebe tells inquest

National

Luthuli did not commit suicide, daughter-in-law tells inquest

National

Luthuli’s death not an accident, daughter-in-law tells court

National

Luthuli inquest told of apartheid-era collusion

National

EDITORIAL: Finding truth and closure

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.