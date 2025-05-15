Government not aware of US move to halt G20 work with SA
US President Donald Trump has threatened to not attend the G20 leaders summit scheduled for November in Johannesburg
15 May 2025 - 12:00
UPDATED 15 May 2025 - 13:34
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has not been aware of the US’s reported move to ban its agencies from all work regarding the Group of 20 (G20) in SA.
The move was first reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials from the White House regarding the decision to withdraw participation in SA’s G20 presidency...
