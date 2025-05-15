Cyberattack on SAA shows security plan is vital for digital infrastructure
The incident adds to the growing number of hits on government-linked entities
15 May 2025 - 05:00
The recent cyberattack on SAA highlights the importance and need to protect the country’s digital infrastructure, creating further impetus for the state to create a robust national cybersecurity strategy.
SAA, the latest in a string of government-linked entities to be breached by cybercriminals, said on Wednesday a preliminary report indicated that an attack, reported earlier in the month, primarily targeted its website, mobile application and certain internal communication systems...
