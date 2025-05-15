Cabinet trades GNU stability for fiscal headache
Economist says new budget will serve more as a gauge of political unity than fiscal arithmetic or forecasts
15 May 2025 - 12:40
UPDATED 15 May 2025 - 21:18
Cabinet approved submission of the third iteration of the budget to parliament at its meeting on Wednesday, a move that underscores a cautious political realignment within the government of national unity amid persistent fiscal challenges.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table the budget covering the next three years in the National Assembly on May 21...
