Cabinet approves third version of budget
The cabinet also approved the publication of the Mineral Resources Development Bill for public comment
15 May 2025 - 12:40
Cabinet approved the submission of the third iteration of the budget to parliament at its meeting on Wednesday, minister in the presidency announced at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table the budget for the next three years in the National Assembly on May 21...
