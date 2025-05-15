By-election wins affirm its relevance and renewal, says ANC

Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The ANC has described its victories in numerous by-elections held across the country on Wednesday as affirmation of its continued relevance as a people’s movement and that its renewal programme is working.
ANC candidate Siyakudumisa Makaula won ward 24 at Freedom Park/Motsoaledi in Soweto (under the City of Johannesburg) with 54.7%. The ANC was followed closely by the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party with 22.9% and the EFF with 18.5%.
In the Northern Cape, ANC candidate Simon Kleinbooi won ward 5 (Bergsig, Springbok) with 37.1%, and was tailed by the NCM with 27.2% and Patriotic Alliance on 20.8%.
In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), party candidate Makhosazane Bhengu won ward 4 in Rietvlei by 51%. The IFP was second with 25.4% and MK 22.5%.
The positive results come after the ANC suffered its worst electoral defeat in three decades when its support plummeted to 40% during the national election in 2024, a far cry from the 54.7% it achieved in 2019.
The poor showing was attributed to the ANC’s tone-deaf attitude in dealing with crime, corruption and unemployment, among other social ills dogging the country. It was forced to form a government of national unity with the DA, IFP and Freedom Front Plus, among other political parties, to continue staying in power.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the results reflected more than just electoral victories.
“They are a reaffirmation of our values and an endorsement of the ongoing work of renewal across our structures and communities,” she said.
“These victories are a result of tireless groundwork by ANC volunteers, branch structures and community organisers who kept the flame of the movement burning in every street, village and township.”
Bhengu-Motsiri said the high turnout and robust support from the streets of Soweto to the rural heartland of Mpofana and the reclaimed ground in Nama Khoi, “reaffirm that the ANC is reconnecting with its people and reclaiming its historic role as the leader of society. We commit ourselves to honouring this renewed mandate by serving with humility, discipline and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our people.”
The elected councillors are expected to be visible, responsive and accountable at all times, she said.
“The ANC is regaining strength, growing in support and marching towards victory. Our renewal programme is working, and we will continue to rebuild trust, deliver services and fight for a better life for all.”
Elections analyst Wayne Sussman, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, wrote on social media: “It was a very strong night for the ANC. Resolute support in Soweto. Rock solid support in Mpofana in KZN. They won a ward off a local party in Nama Khoi, in the Northern Cape. This was the ANC’s best night thus far in the 2025 by-elections and its second best night since the 2024 elections.”
