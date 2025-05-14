Transnet union’s proposed wage strike could disrupt ports
Untu’s 26,000 members give a ‘decisive and overwhelming mandate’ to embark on industrial action
14 May 2025 - 09:15
UPDATED 14 May 2025 - 19:15
Disgruntled members of the United National Transport Union (Untu) have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a strike at struggling Transnet after a wage dispute the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is trying to resolve.
Untu is one of the largest unions at Transnet, boasting 26,018 members. A strike could disrupt port operations while the government is trying to turn around the cash-strapped, state-owned rail and ports operator...
