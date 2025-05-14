State plans amendments to tighten broad-based BEE law
BBBEE Commission needs more enforcement powers to ensure compliance, MPs told
14 May 2025 - 04:59
The department of trade, industry & competition and the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) Commission are planning amendments to legislation to give the commission greater enforcement powers because of poor compliance.
The act lays down the generic code requirements and scorecard for ownership, management control, supplier and enterprise development, skills development and socioeconomic development. Economic sectors have promulgated their specific sectoral codes implementation of which are monitored by sector councils. ..
