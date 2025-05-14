National

SA pilot on rhino monitoring mission dies in Chad plane crash

Aircraft operated by African Parks Network went down over southern Zakouma region

14 May 2025 - 19:22
by Agency Staff
Picture: PETER BUSS

N’Djamena — A light aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its pilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring mission, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority said.

The two-seater Savannah S aircraft operated by African Parks Network conservation group went down at about 6am SA time during a surveillance flight over Chad’s southern Zakouma region, it said in a statement.

The deceased were an SA pilot and an official from Chad’s environment ministry. 

“The Civil Aviation Authority regrets to confirm that, according to information received, the two occupants tragically lost their lives in the accident,” it said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Reuters

