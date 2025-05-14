N’Djamena — A light aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its pilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring mission, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority said.
The two-seater Savannah S aircraft operated by African Parks Network conservation group went down at about 6am SA time during a surveillance flight over Chad’s southern Zakouma region, it said in a statement.
The deceased were an SA pilot and an official from Chad’s environment ministry.
“The Civil Aviation Authority regrets to confirm that, according to information received, the two occupants tragically lost their lives in the accident,” it said, adding that an investigation has been launched.
SA pilot on rhino monitoring mission dies in Chad plane crash
Aircraft operated by African Parks Network went down over southern Zakouma region
N’Djamena — A light aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its pilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring mission, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority said.
The two-seater Savannah S aircraft operated by African Parks Network conservation group went down at about 6am SA time during a surveillance flight over Chad’s southern Zakouma region, it said in a statement.
The deceased were an SA pilot and an official from Chad’s environment ministry.
“The Civil Aviation Authority regrets to confirm that, according to information received, the two occupants tragically lost their lives in the accident,” it said, adding that an investigation has been launched.
Reuters
Zambian minister calls for return to diplomacy after aid cuts announced to media
IMF cuts Angola’s growth outlook on emerging risks
Uganda introduces bill to let military courts try civilians
Mali’s military rulers formally dissolve political parties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
No let-up in the ‘relentless’ poaching of rhino
Why a legal trade in rhino horn won’t work
Why we should burn the ivory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.