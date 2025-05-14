National

Ramokgopa blames ‘management problem’ for this week’s load-shedding

Electricity minister says it is time for ‘hard and candid conversations’ with management

14 May 2025 - 10:10
by Antoinette Slabbert
Energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The stage 2 load-shedding South Africans have been subjected to since Tuesday night is due to planned maintenance that exceeded the planned completion dates, energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Wednesday.

The current pattern of load-shedding is set to continue until Thursday, but will be reassessed daily at noon, according to Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. Ramokgopa blamed the outages on a “management problem” and referred to “hard and candid conversations” with management.

Ramokgopa said Eskom’s winter plan indicated load-shedding would return only if breakdowns exceeded 13,000MW “and we have crossed that read line”.

Marokane said the breakdowns this week had exceeded 15,000MW. The forecast was premised on a tapering down of planned maintenance, which was not achieved due to the inability to stick to deadlines for the return of service of six units, he said.

Ramokgopa said it was time for consequence management.

