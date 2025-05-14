Ramaphosa to dangle gas trade deals at meeting with Trump
Key elements of the package SA expected to be presented to the US president have been confirmed
14 May 2025 - 13:56
UPDATED 14 May 2025 - 20:55
SA is expected to dangle deeper gas ties before US President Donald Trump in next week’s crucial meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, a gambit that could simultaneously bolster energy security and forge an important economic link.
High-level meetings behind closed doors between government officials and experts in the gas industry on Wednesday have revealed a keen interest in leveraging SA’s growing gas dependence for political capital. ..
