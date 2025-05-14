Luthuli postmortem was of poor quality, says pathologist

KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Sibusiso Ntsele told the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday the postmortem report on the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli in 1967 was “poor quality”.

Testifying at the reopened inquest on Wednesday, Ntsele said the report was not properly packed, adding that it was compiled by people not competent to do so.

He said the report lacked so many basic details that it raises concerns about its credibility.

“The postmortem [examination] was done 90 minutes after Luthuli had died, which was not proper as his body was still warm at that time. I do not know why they rushed to conduct his postmortem,” he said.

Ntsele said Luthuli was an important person and the examination was not supposed to be done in a hurry. He also questioned why Luthuli had not been transferred to a specialised hospital given the nature of his injuries.