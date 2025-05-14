Luthuli postmortem was of poor quality, says pathologist
Lack of numerous details in report raises concerns about its credibility, says KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Sibusiso Ntsele
KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Sibusiso Ntsele told the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday the postmortem report on the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli in 1967 was “poor quality”.
Testifying at the reopened inquest on Wednesday, Ntsele said the report was not properly packed, adding that it was compiled by people not competent to do so.
He said the report lacked so many basic details that it raises concerns about its credibility.
“The postmortem [examination] was done 90 minutes after Luthuli had died, which was not proper as his body was still warm at that time. I do not know why they rushed to conduct his postmortem,” he said.
Ntsele said Luthuli was an important person and the examination was not supposed to be done in a hurry. He also questioned why Luthuli had not been transferred to a specialised hospital given the nature of his injuries.
Ntsele’s testimony correlates with that of Luthuli’s grandson Mthunzi.
The court heard that Luthuli was admitted to Stanger Hospital, less than an hour from King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban, which had highly experienced neurologists.
“The nonavailability of clinical records such as nursing and doctors’ notes leave uncertainty regarding the quality of care Luthuli received at Stanger provincial hospital. It remains unclear why Luthuli was not taken to King Edward hospital particularly when a neurosurgeon was required,” Ntsele said.
“Neurosurgical management and rehabilitation via [district surgeon] Dr Yube would not have been optimised because Stanger hospital was not suited for a neurosurgical patient, but King Edward was.
“It therefore remains a concern that a district surgeon performed the autopsy instead of a forensic pathologist,” he said, adding that Luthuli’s injuries were “defensive wounds”, not those from being hit by a train.
The inquest continues on Thursday.
TimesLIVE