How to qualify for the US refugee programme

Newly arrived South Africans are welcomed by US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and homeland security deputy secretary Troy Edgar at Atlantic Aviation Dulles near Dulles International Airport on May 12 2025. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHIP SOMODEVILLA
The US embassy and consulates in SA have announced online applications for the US Refugee Admission Programme (USRAP) for Afrikaners who want to move to the US, claiming to be facing persecution in the country.
This comes after an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in February offering Afrikaners refugee status due to alleged unjust racial discrimination in SA.
According to a statement from the US Mission SA, to be considered for the US resettlement programme, applicants must meet these criteria:
Be SA citizens;
Be of Afrikaner ethnicity or belong to a racial minority group; and
Be able to articulate a past experience of persecution or fear of future persecution.
Individuals who meet the criteria can submit a statement of interest form to be considered for referral to the refugee programme.
“You should complete this form even if you have previously emailed the embassy or other US government entity, expressing your interest,” the statement read.
“Given the volume of interest, individuals may not receive a response for an extended period.”
The application process includes an interview with the department of homeland security and security vetting, including biographic and biometric checks. Applicants must also undergo medical examinations as part of the resettlement process.
The application is free, and applicants are advised to trust communication only from US government officials or designated entities.
“Beware of any scams or potential exploitation. No-one should pay fees or favours to unauthorised individuals claiming to be able to assist or expedite resettlement to the US or gain access to the programme. Do not share your personal information with anyone you do not trust. Avoid emailing your identity documents to anyone.”
Applicants can maintain their SA citizenship, but they are urged to consult SA laws regarding dual citizenship.
The first group of Afrikaners were welcomed by US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau on Monday.
“America will take action to protect victims of racial discrimination,” said department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
“We stand with these refugees as they build a better future for themselves and their children in the US.
“No-one should have to fear having their property seized without compensation or becoming the victim of violent attacks because of their ethnicity. In the coming months, we will continue to welcome more Afrikaner refugees and help them rebuild their lives in our great country.”
