Department would defend equity law in top court, MPs told
Employment & labour and DA would both take case about Employment Equity Amendment Act to Constitutional Court, says official
14 May 2025 - 16:54
The department of employment & labour will defend the constitutionality of the Employment Equity Amendment Act right up to the Constitutional Court if it lost the case in the lower courts, a department official told MPs on Wednesday.
The act and its regulations impose employment equity targets for 18 economic sectors that have to be reached by the end of five years. The DA argues in its Western Cape High Court challenge the rigid targets amount to quotas, which are prohibited by the constitution, and wants the act declared unlawful and invalid. ..
