SA crafts trade package in high-stakes US gamble
Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Washington next week
President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump’s high-stakes diplomatic meeting next week is expected to set the stage for a series of bilateral trade agreements in various sectors, including agriculture, energy and transport, Business Day has learnt.
A three-member ministerial team — trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen — has been tasked with crafting a trade package deal aimed at repairing relations, three officials familiar with the preparation for the face-to-face meeting in Washington said...
