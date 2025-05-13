National

Ramaphosa criticises Afrikaners who fled to the US

President says the fringe group is anti-change and anti-transformation

13 May 2025 - 18:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Afrikaners who have fled to the US are not experiencing persecution. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Afrikaners who have fled to the US are not experiencing persecution. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the group of Afrikaners who fled to the US, claiming they face persecution in SA.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February to provide refugee status to white Afrikaners, accusing the South African government of confiscating land and treating certain classes of people badly.

Speaking at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Ramaphosa said the Afrikaners who have fled to the US are not experiencing persecution but are instead leaving because they do not want to accept the changes taking place in the country.

“Those who have fled are not being persecuted, they’re not being hounded, they are not treated badly. They are leaving because they don’t want to embrace the changes that are taking place in our country and our constitution,” he said.

He emphasised the individuals do not fit the definition of refugees, saying a refugee is someone who is typically forced to flee their home country due to fear of persecution.

US welcomes SA refugees who took up Trump’s offer to flee genocide, land grabs

New arrival says his life was threatened and people tried to claim his property as their own
National
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa revealed he had a conversation with Trump over the phone about the issue.

“I said ‘what you have been told by those who are opposed to transformation in SA is not true’,” Ramaphosa said.

He said he explained to Trump that SA is committed to building a united nation and the Afrikaner group that fled does not represent most Afrikaners in the country.

“We were well taught by Nelson Mandela and other iconic leaders such as Oliver Tambo on how to continue to build a united nation out of the diverse groupings we have in SA. We are the only country on the continent where the colonisers came to stay and we have never driven them out of our country.

“They are staying and they’re making great progress. It’s a fringe grouping that does not have a lot of support, that is anti-transformation and anti-change and that would prefer to see SA going back to apartheid type of policies. I said to him I would never do that.”

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has also weighed in on the issue, saying the Afrikaner group that went to the US does not qualify for refugee status.

There is no data at all that backs that there is a persecution of white South Africans or white Afrikaners, [or] to be more particular, [those] who are farmers. In fact, more farm dwellers are also affected by crime, and white farmers do get affected by crime, just like any other South African who gets affected by crime,” he said.

TimesLIVE

First white SA ‘refugees’ arrive in the US as diplomatic feud deepens

Trump repeats claim that Afrikaners are victims of ‘genocide’ in SA, but Ramaphosa says the US has got it wrong
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa and Trump set for diplomatic face-off in Washington

Preparations for an SA-US heads of state meeting are at an advanced stage
National
1 day ago

White South Africans seeking resettlement in US ‘treated with empathy’

SA refugee applicants taking part in interviews in Pretoria find American embassy staff ‘exceptionally friendly’
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Company registered as sushi shop lands lucrative ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa and Trump set for diplomatic face-off ...
National
3.
Gold Rush Consortium picked as preferred lottery ...
National
4.
Tau gives rail and ports 15-year competition ...
National
5.
Fuming municipal unions explore legal options on ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

TOM EATON: The poster children of white nationalist grievance mythology

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa and Trump set for diplomatic face-off in Washington

National

White South Africans seeking resettlement in US ‘treated with empathy’

National

WITNEY SCHNEIDMAN: Mcebisi Jonas and US-SA relations

Opinion

EFF to march against Orania’s existence as a white separatist town

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.