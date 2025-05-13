Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding. Picture: 123RF/LOGANBAN
Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 10pm on Thursday.
The power utility said the measure was necessary to manage limited generation capacity and ensure electricity supply during working hours.
Its decision comes after the delayed return of generation units amounting to 3,120MW and an additional loss of 1,385MW in the past 24 hours due to unplanned breakdowns.
“The primary reason for the setback is the delay in returning several units from planned maintenance,” it said.
Eskom said the delays and unplanned capacity loss that had temporarily exceeded 13,000MW aligned with the risk scenarios shared in its winter 2025 outlook.
“Eskom is emerging from an intensive maintenance cycle, which is essential for long-term reliability, but temporarily reduces system flexibility and resilience. As a result, the grid is more sensitive to unexpected disruptions,” it said.
The power utility said load-shedding incidents had significantly decreased compared with previous years. It said the recent setbacks affected operational performance and had been acknowledged in its winter outlook, together with a clear recovery plan.
Group CEO Dan Marokane said the utility’s new operational excellence programme was key to restoring performance.
“We are reinforcing oversight, strengthening accountability and aligning service providers with stricter performance standards. This forms part of our broader drive for consistent improvement through systems, people and processes,” he said.
Marokane said senior leadership was urgently addressing the delays in returning units.
Eskom said the system was in a significantly stronger position than in past winters, despite the pressure.
“We continue to expand capacity. Three major Eskom projects are on track to bring an additional 2,500MW to the grid, a crucial milestone towards full recovery, with commitment from our private sector partners to deliver on their commitments.”
Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding
