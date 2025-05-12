Tau gives rail and ports 15-year competition reprieve
Under a new block exemption, entities can co-ordinate on repair, maintenance and upgrading
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has relaxed competition rules for SA’s port and rail network sector as part of government-wide efforts to get the country’s underfunded and underperforming logistics sorted out.
Tau issued in a government notice a block exemption for the rail and ports industry from sections of the Competition Act that prohibit agreements between competitors that prevent or lessen competition. Under the exemption, set to be in place for at least 15 years, entities can co-ordinate on the repair, maintenance and upgrading of port infrastructure, including joint funding of these projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.