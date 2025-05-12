Gold Rush Consortium picked as preferred lottery bidder, source says
Trade minister Parks Tau is said to have opened negotiations with the consortium after a controversial bidding battle
12 May 2025 - 06:11
A consortium led by KwaZulu-Natal businesspeople Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu has emerged as the preferred bidder to win the lucrative eight-year licence to operate SA’s national lottery.
Business Day understands that trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has opened negotiations with the Gold Rush Consortium after a protracted bidding battle, marred by the participation of politically exposed people...
