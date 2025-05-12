First white SA ‘refugees’ board plane for US

Katia Beeden, life coach and campaigner for white South Africans who want to apply for US refugee status, in Fish Hoek on April 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM
The first white South Africans granted refugee status under a programme initiated by US President Donald Trump boarded a plane to leave SA from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.
A queue of white citizens with airport trolleys full of luggage, much of it wrapped in theft-proof Cellophane, waited to have their passports stamped, a Reuters reporter saw, before they entered the departure lounge for their charter flight from Johannesburg.
“One condition of the permit was to ensure they were vetted in case one has a criminal issue pending,” transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi told Reuters, adding that 49 passengers had been cleared.
Journalists were not granted access to those headed to the US.
Msibi said they were due to fly to Dulles Airport, outside Washington, DC, and then on to Texas. They had boarded the plane but not yet left as of 8.30pm.
Trump’s offer of asylum to white South Africans, especially Afrikaners has been divisive in the two countries.
In the US it comes as the Trump administration has blocked mostly non-white refugee admissions from the rest of the world.
In SA, it coincides with heightened racial tension over land and jobs that have dogged domestic politics since the end of apartheid.
Despite a wider freeze on refugees, Trump called on the US to prioritise resettling Afrikaners, saying they were “victims of unjust racial discrimination”. The granting of refugee status to white South Africans has been met with a mixture of alarm and ridicule by SA authorities, who said the Trump administration has waded into a domestic political issue it did not understand.
Three decades since democracy, the white minority has managed to retain most of the wealth amassed under colonialism and apartheid.
Whites own three quarters of private land and about 20 times the wealth of black South Africans, according to the Review of Political Economy, an international academic journal. Whites are also the race least affected by joblessness.
Yet the claim that minority white South Africans face discrimination from the black majority has been repeated so often in online chat rooms that has become orthodoxy for the far right, and has been echoed by Trump’s white South African-born ally Elon Musk.
