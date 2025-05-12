Economic growth vital for DA to continue in GNU, warns Tony Leon
Coalition will not survive election of Mashatile as ANC leader in 2027, former DA leader says
12 May 2025 - 15:37
The DA joined the government of national unity (GNU) to achieve faster economic growth and bring down unemployment, and if this did not materialise by the next general election the party and every other governing party would be in “real trouble”, former DA leader and author Tony Leon warned on Monday.
However, fast-tracking economic growth by improving the ease of doing business and getting a job brought the DA into direct conflict with ANC orthodoxy and the obstacles it has put in the way to achieve this, Leon said...
