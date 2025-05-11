Pilot project to speed up municipal infrastructure delivery
Infrastructure SA’s technical support aims to improve project timelines and budgets
11 May 2025 - 19:26
Infrastructure SA (ISA) has launched a 24-month programme with three distressed municipalities aimed at improving the implementation and delivery of infrastructure projects.
The pilot involves Metsimaholo, uMngeni, and Govan Mbeki municipalities and is set to run for two years, during which ISA will assist in project preparation and planning, develop bankable business cases to attract private funding and streamline approvals and licences. ..
